Toronto is getting a new option for cheap flights out of Pearson

One of Canada's cheapest airlines just announced that it won't be servicing Hamilton anymore and will be adding more flights to and from Toronto's Pearson Airport instead.

Flair Airlines — a fairly new airline based in Kelowna, B.C. — unveiled Friday its plan to add daily flights between Toronto and Winnipeg, which according to the website right now, will be selling round-trip tickets for a minimum amount of about $300.

So anyway if any of y'all are thinking of flying @FlairAirlines don't do it. They LOST a checked-in box of mine a few days ago with quite a number of my possessions in it and I am very angry and annoyed bc I'm basically living off of nothing rn bc of their negligence — Elly. 🎤🎉 (@paper__elly) August 3, 2018

It will also be moving all its routes to Winnipeg and Edmonton from Hamilton International Airport to YYZ, and in December, has plans to announce six new destinations to the States.

Evidently spooked by competition, Flair's decision to cease all operations out of Hamilton on Oct. 27 comes just a few weeks after WestJet's low-cost counterpart Swoop started servicing The Hammer with cheap flights to the States.

Warning about flying @FlairAirlines via @Bravofly: I paid $1,314.6 for 3 flights. I asked for a refund when my flights changed by 12 hrs. Flair said cheque for their portion ($1,074) in 10 days -- it's been 2 months! And Bravo keeps saying they've "escalated my issue". — Crystal Komanchuk, APR (@CrystalAPR) August 3, 2018

A statement from Flair's executive chairman David Tait implied that the airline does have plans to eventually return to the Hamilton airport, though exactly when is unclear.

I'm not the sort of person to do this but I'm really not thrilled that @FlairAirlines had our flight delayed by five hours and then lost one of our bags because of it. I know it happens but like.... cmon — The Neverending Cazzy (@Cazzy) August 1, 2018

In the meantime they'll also be adding new daily domestic flights between Calgary and Abbotsford, B.C., while its seasonal flights to Victoria and Halifax will end in October and pick back up next spring.