flair airlines

Toronto is getting a new option for cheap flights out of Pearson

One of Canada's cheapest airlines just announced that it won't be servicing Hamilton anymore and will be adding more flights to and from Toronto's Pearson Airport instead. 

Flair Airlines — a fairly new airline based in Kelowna, B.C. — unveiled Friday its plan to add daily flights between Toronto and Winnipeg, which according to the website right now, will be selling round-trip tickets for a minimum amount of about $300. 

It will also be moving all its routes to Winnipeg and Edmonton from Hamilton International Airport to YYZ, and in December, has plans to announce six new destinations to the States. 

Evidently spooked by competition, Flair's decision to cease all operations out of Hamilton on Oct. 27 comes just a few weeks after WestJet's low-cost counterpart Swoop started servicing The Hammer with cheap flights to the States.

A statement from Flair's executive chairman David Tait implied that the airline does have plans to eventually return to the Hamilton airport, though exactly when is unclear. 

In the meantime they'll also be adding new daily domestic flights between Calgary and Abbotsford, B.C., while its seasonal flights to Victoria and Halifax will end in October and pick back up next spring. 

