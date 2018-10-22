Norm Kelly loses re-election bid for Toronto city council

It seems Toronto is finally sick of "6ix Dad" Norm Kelly, as he just lost his council seat to Jim Karygiannis.

The residents of Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt voted to keep Karygiannis in his council seat today during the municipal election, a seat he has held since 2014.

Karygiannis was pitted against colleague and fellow-incumbent Kelly after their respective wards were combined under Doug Ford's council cuts.

However, Kelly will probably be just fine, as he mostly spends his time selling his own merch and settling beefs with Drake and Meek Mill.

I guess he was "too lit to politic."