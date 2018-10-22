City
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
norm kelly

Norm Kelly loses re-election bid for Toronto city council

City
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It seems Toronto is finally sick of "6ix Dad" Norm Kelly, as he just lost his council seat to Jim Karygiannis.

The residents of Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt voted to keep Karygiannis in his council seat today during the municipal election, a seat he has held since 2014. 

Karygiannis was pitted against colleague and fellow-incumbent Kelly after their respective wards were combined under Doug Ford's council cuts. 

However, Kelly will probably be just fine, as he mostly spends his time selling his own merch and settling beefs with Drake and Meek Mill

I guess he was "too lit to politic."

Lead photo by

Norm Kelly

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Giorgio Mammoliti booted off Toronto city council

Norm Kelly loses re-election bid for Toronto city council

John Tory re-elected as mayor of Toronto

Toronto municipal election candidates that could lose their jobs tonight

Toronto could get snow flurries this week

Toronto overdose prevention sites are here to stay

This is what St. Clair Avenue looked like in Toronto 100 years ago

This is how Toronto looked in the 1960s