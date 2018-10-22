Toronto municipal election candidates that could lose their jobs tonight

Toronto's city council has been a tumultuous place to be over the past few months, due to Doug Ford's controversial cuts. With the number of wards being reduced from 47 to 25, many of Toronto's long-time councillors will now be facing one another in heated battles.

As incumbents face off, some veteran councillors will be losing their jobs. On top of that, some wards have no incumbents at all, leaving the race free for a newcomer no matter who wins.

Here are the most exciting races to watch as the 2018 election results roll in.

Ward 1 Etobicoke North

Michael Ford and Vincent Crisanti both supported the Premier's council cuts when they were announced, and now it may be coming back to bite one of them. Crisanti is a veteran councillor and staunch Ford supporter, whereas Michael Ford is―you guessed it―ol' Dougie's nephew. What makes this race even more interesting is that this is Rob Ford's old ward.

She's got a point though, it would be pretty sweet if Michael Ford doesn't get to keep his job. This idea that there is some magical political talent that comes with the 'Ford' name is ridiculous. Toronto deserves better. — Mr. Maquee (@MrMaquee) October 22, 2018

Ward 3 Etobicoke-Lakeshore

This one is a bit of a nail-biter for some, as incumbent and notorious-absentee (and notorious corruption-investigation-plagued) Mark Grimes is up against a series of challengers. Grimes has come under fire for his attendance record, multiple corruption allegations, and has been called a union-buster many times.

So @Mark_Grimes was the only candidate who did not respond to my tweets about concerns in the #humberbayshores neighbourhood. He won’t comment on the open pit, or fix it, but apparently he’ll put a campaign sign on it. @GrimesCampaign #ward3 #topoli #EtobicokeLakeshore pic.twitter.com/6BvdgIZ8Pz — Elle (@gleefulreader) October 22, 2018

Ward 5 York-South Weston

Depending on how this race goes, those who watch or attend council meetings might have a new voice to listen to. Frances Nunziata, the current council speaker, is taking on colleague Frank Di Giorgio. The two are both right-leaning councillors who frequently agree with the mayor. If they split the right-wing vote, the seat may go to progressive challenger Chiara Padovani.

Latest Forum Research poll shows Chiara Padovani is the strategic choice and only chance to beat incumbents in #YSW. Let’s DO this! Vote! Volunteer! https://t.co/uQHSDZwzoN — Denison Denizen (@LaurieMace) October 18, 2018

Ward 7 Humber River-Black Creek

This may be one of the most interesting races in the city, as long-time councillor and general troublemaker Giorgio Mammoliti is up against fellow councillor Anthony Perruzza. But, what spices this mix up a bit is charismatic challenger Tiffany Ford, a school trustee who has been making waves, much to Mammo's chagrin.

Ward 12 Toronto-St. Paul's

This race is going to break some hearts. Joe Mihevc and Josh Matlow, two long-time favourites on council, are now running against each other. Mayor Tory has endorsed Mihevc, perhaps due to Matlow's opposition to the Scarborough subway stop controversy. The two are polling almost equally at the moment, so it could go either way.

I’d also like to say that it’s an absolute shame that I had to choose between 2 great city councillors in @JoshMatlow and @joemihevc thanks to Doug Ford’s personal vendettas!#TOElxn #TOVotes #TOPoli #MunicipalElections2018 #TorontoVotes — The Ubiquitous J-Man (@Swift01_2000) October 22, 2018

Ward 13 Toronto Centre

This downtown ward also has two incumbents facing off: Lucy Troisi, who was appointed following the death of then-Ward 28 councillor Pam McConnell, and widely-beloved Kristyn Wong-Tam. Troisi is polling way behind, and the ward should go to Wong-Tam with ease.

Toronto-Centre/Ward 13 residents eligible to vote: one day I hope we can cast a ballot for Kristyn Wong-Tam as mayor, premier or prime minister, but until then, support her progressive and intersectional voice on city council. #TorCen #MunicipalElections2018 #TOVotes18 https://t.co/rnswyjOC5E — /faye (@disarmthealarm) October 22, 2018

Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth

Paula Fletcher and Mary Fragedakis are two loyal allies, who are now pitted against one another in this ward. The two leading ladies are progressive choices, who are similar in many ways, and stood hand-in-hand after the deadly Danforth shooting. The two have remained each other's largest supporters, but the race will unfortunately leave one in the dust.

Getting out the vote this morning! Thanks to all our volunteers helping out today. 🗳 #TorontoDanforth #VoteTO pic.twitter.com/oqAfXFxhB7 — Paula Fletcher (@PaulaFletcher36) October 22, 2018

Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt

It's the battle between Toronto's self-appointed 6ix Dad, Norm Kelly, and former federal MP Jim Karygiannis. Both have been on council a while now (Kelly much longer), and are campaigning hard for this Scarborough seat. Their platforms are very similar, and focus on crime reduction and the Scarborough subway.

Ward 19 Beaches-East York & Ward 23 Scarborough North

These two wards are exciting for the opposite reason than those above. Neither have an incumbent running, leaving them open to someone completely new.

Janet Davis and Mary-Margaret McMahon, two familiar faces, have both retired from Ward 19, leaving it open for Matthew Kellway, former federal MP for the ward, to take on Brad Bradford, an urban planner who received the mayor's endorsement.

I voted for @MatthewKellway for my Councillor. I had planned to vote for Brad Bradford but that went in the garbage when he accepted "material support" (which means money, staff, and other resources) from John Tory's support and Tory's endorsement. — Decorative Gourd (@josephtravers) October 22, 2018

Alternatively, Ward 23 in Scarb has pulled in an extremely diverse crowd of contenders, including Maggie Chi, Felicia Samuel, Cynthia Lai, Ashwani Bhardwaj, and James Chow, who all hope to take the seat.

Mayor

This one is for all the marbles. The mayoral race has been a heated one this year, as our current mayor John Tory takes on his own former chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat, who has proposed some very progressive ideas.

Please RT! Saron Gebresellassi is loved by the People! She is #fire! pic.twitter.com/qGS18nV7Y8 — Saron Gebresellassi (@SaronGeb) October 22, 2018

The two have exchanged barbs for weeks, but currently Tory is leading in the polls. Keesmaat, however, is not backing down, putting the last touches on her fierce campaign. Saron Gebresellassi has won over some voters but a win for her would be a monumental upset.