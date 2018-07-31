Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 8 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
regent park aquatic centre

The Regent Park Aquatic Centre has a new name

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 8 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

City Council voted unanimously today to rename the Regent Park Aquatic Centre after the late city councillor Pam McConnell. 

The longtime city councillor and former deputy mayor died at the age of 71 last year. Council saw it fitting to name the aquatic facility after McConnell, who, among many things, was an essential proponent of the city's poverty-reduction strategy. 

She was also a longtime resident of Regent Park, and was one of the people who advocated for the construction of the Aquatic Centre. 

Built in 2012, the Pam McConnell Aquatic Centre is one of the best public indoor swimming facilities in the city with several pools, gender-neutral change rooms, a Tarzan rope, and tons of community programming. Plus, it's open year-round.

Lead photo by

@katiaintoronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The Regent Park Aquatic Centre has a new name

Selfie seekers shut down sunflower farm near Toronto

This lavender farm near Toronto will let you stay the night

Blue Jays fans applaud and condemn trade of Roberto Osuna

5 surreal wonders to explore near Toronto

You can cut your own flowers on this stunning farm near Toronto

This abandoned paper mill near Toronto is an explorer's paradise

There's going to be a huge block party under the Gardiner Expressway