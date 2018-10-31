City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
407 tanker fire

Explosive tanker fire completely closes off major Toronto highway

Multiple people are dead and hundreds more are sitting in traffic with their cars turned off this evening rush hour after a tanker truck burst into flames on Highway 407.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of the 407 between Keele and Dufferin are currently closed due to what Ontario Provincial Police say was a multi-vehicle collision that occurred shortly before 5 p.m.

"The collision is massive. The fire is still burning," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt around 6 p.m. on Wednesday in a video shot on scene.

"The investigation will take some time while they continue to fight the fire," he said. "There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered."

Witnesses, all of whom are still on the 407 and unable to move, describe a terrifying scene with flames shooting up to 40 feet in the air.

Large plumes of smoke can currently be seen above the area from all over the city.

From afar, the smoke can be seen wafting across the Don Valley.

Police are appealing for witnesses and advising all motorists to avoid the area if possible as firefighters work to control the situation.

Lead photo by

John Gates

