Toronto sex doll brothel planning expansion to United States

A Toronto sex doll brothel is trying to go international by bringing its gaggle of silicone girls down south to Houston, Texas.

According to an ABC News report yesterday, it looks like KinkySDollS, the first sex doll rental business to openly operate in Toronto, is trying to be the first to do it in Texas as well by expanding its operations to the Bayou City.

Maintaining its "rent before you buy" business model, with TPE silicone-based dolls that cost $80 per half hour, the North York sex doll brothel intends to offer rental services where clients can fulfill their "fantasies without any limitations" to Americans too.

Right now, KinkySDollS appears to be the most successful sex doll business in Toronto, especially since its main competitor Aura Dolls was forced to close down a week before opening.

Tackling opposition from local residents and advocacy groups, however, is a different story.

A Houston nonprofit dedicated to ending sex trafficking called Elijah Rising has already started an online petition to keep KinkySDollS and 'robot brothels' out of the city completely.

Since it was created three days ago, it's accumulated over 3,500 signatures out of its goal of 5,000.

"Robot brothels will ultimately harm men, their understanding of healthy sexuality, and increase the demand for the prostitution and sexual exploitation of women and children," says the petition.

It's unclear where or when KinkySDollS will open in Houston.

What is clear is that sex doll brothels are uncharted legal, ethical, and technical territory for everyone—hence people calling the dolls 'robots' when they're not—and expanding operations down south just might be jumping the gun.