City
Michael Ott
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario ttc

There's already a petition to stop Ontario from taking over the TTC

City
Michael Ott
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has a ton of petitions and protests coming his way lately. The newest opposes his proposed "upload" of Toronto's transit system to the province.

In mid-August, Ford announced plans to take over control of the TTC, removing it from the jurisdiction of the city and assuming control over any future transit lines, fares, and every other aspect that affects the daily lives of Torontonians.

But a Toronto advocacy group, TTC Riders, wants to do its part to stop the process. The group has started a petition to let the Premier and PC government know how many residents are opposed to the upload. 

"The TTC belongs to Toronto," the petition reads, "Premier Doug Ford's plan to break apart the TTC will mean higher fares, less say for riders, and worse service, and opens the door to privatization."

Last week, Ford appointed Michael Lindsay to oversee the upload, in an attempt to move forward quickly, much like his council cuts earlier this summer. 

The Ontario government did not allow public opinion to sway its decision on cutting council in half, so the city has filed in court. Only time can tell if the democratically-elected government will listen to the people this time around.

Lead photo by

Jason Cook

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto confused and upset as King streetcar diverted for TIFF

Street festivals and 5Ks to close Toronto roads this weekend

There's already a petition to stop Ontario from taking over the TTC

Toronto cyclists are using pool noodles to combat dangerous drivers

Teachers taking Ontario government to court over sex-ed curriculum

Two subway lines will be partially closed in Toronto this weekend

Record-breaking heat could swelter Toronto today

Only in Toronto #25: Lower Ossington, Pantheon birthday song, TIFF