There's an anti-Doug Ford rally planned for Toronto this week

Doug Ford's assault on Toronto's rights isn't going over so great, and in what has become a relatively standard practice, a protest is happening tomorrow outside City Hall.

The Fight Back Against Ford: Rally to Save Our Democracy and Rights has been planned in response to Ford's threat to use the notwithstanding clause to overrule the court's decision against his attempt to cut the size of city council.

The Ford government has been protested against very frequently since taking office in June for many of their policies.

Tomorrow's protest outlines that "We the people will RALLY AGAINST Doug Ford's unprecedented, unconstitutional and rights-stripping decision to invoke the Notwithstanding Clause to RAM his undemocratic, disgusting, and despotic cuts to City Council down our throats."

The protest is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at Toronto City Hall. The list of speakers is yet to be announced.