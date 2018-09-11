City
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford

There's an anti-Doug Ford rally planned for Toronto this week

City
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Doug Ford's assault on Toronto's rights isn't going over so great, and in what has become a relatively standard practice, a protest is happening tomorrow outside City Hall.

The Fight Back Against Ford: Rally to Save Our Democracy and Rights has been planned in response to Ford's threat to use the notwithstanding clause to overrule the court's decision against his attempt to cut the size of city council.

The Ford government has been protested against very frequently since taking office in June for many of their policies

Tomorrow's protest outlines that "We the people will RALLY AGAINST Doug Ford's unprecedented, unconstitutional and rights-stripping decision to invoke the Notwithstanding Clause to RAM his undemocratic, disgusting, and despotic cuts to City Council down our throats."

The protest is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at Toronto City Hall. The list of speakers is yet to be announced.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

There's an anti-Doug Ford rally planned for Toronto this week

Toronto hoping Justin Trudeau can help combat Doug Ford

Toronto accuses Doug Ford of behaving like a dictator

Doug Ford says he'll overrule court's decision on Toronto city council

Judge rules against Doug Ford's decision to cut Toronto City Council in half

Only in Toronto #26: Vatican Gift Shop, Neon Demon, TIFF

The top 5 fall day trips from Toronto

David Dunlap Observatory is Toronto's hidden pathway to the stars