cne 2018

Only in Toronto #20: The spectacle and nostalgia of the CNE

The CNE is back and with it are the usual collection of nostalgic and outrageous eats. It's also the 50th anniversary of the famed Zipper ride.

In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we chat with one of the people behind the roaming midway as well as chefs coming up with the latest over-the-top creations.

We also stop by the home of Toronto's next Instagrammable dessert, the Japanese taiyaki soft serve ice cream spot across from Trinity Bellwoods.

Background information on this episode:
Articles referenced in this episode include:
Places mention in this podcast:
Ways to subscribe to the Only in Toronto podcast:

You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.

