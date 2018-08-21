City
king streetcar

The King streetcar will be diverted for TIFF and Toronto isn't happy

It's starting to look wiser and wiser to avoid the King streetcar when you can. If it's not flooding with raw sewage, it's being diverted up to Queen for the TIFF Street Festival

Starting September 6 at 5 a.m., until September 10 at 5 a.m., the 501 King will be diverting up to Queen Street. Westbound routes will head up York and down Spadina; Eastbound routes will divert up Spadina and down Church.  

Commuters are unsurprisingly upset, as the King streetcar is one of the busiest routes in the city.

Plus, the King Street Pilot program results showed ridership increasing on the route, celebrating the success of opening the street to transit. Now, it seems that success is being ignored.

Hopefully the closure doesn't cause too many delays, but, if you've lived in the city long enough, you know optimism isn't really possible.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

