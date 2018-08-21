The King streetcar will be diverted for TIFF and Toronto isn't happy

It's starting to look wiser and wiser to avoid the King streetcar when you can. If it's not flooding with raw sewage, it's being diverted up to Queen for the TIFF Street Festival.

Starting September 6 at 5 a.m., until September 10 at 5 a.m., the 501 King will be diverting up to Queen Street. Westbound routes will head up York and down Spadina; Eastbound routes will divert up Spadina and down Church.

Shutting down the 504 King streetcar in rush hour, detouring it on to Queen St and causing severe delays to 504 King and 501 Queen streetcars is totally unacceptable! The King streetcar carries over 80000 people a day and it is appalling that the city allows you to do this. — andrewpmk (@andrewpmk) August 21, 2018

Commuters are unsurprisingly upset, as the King streetcar is one of the busiest routes in the city.

Plus, the King Street Pilot program results showed ridership increasing on the route, celebrating the success of opening the street to transit. Now, it seems that success is being ignored.

And after the TIFF closure from Sept 6 through 10, “Red Carpet Events” will screw up your streetcar commute on Monday and Tuesday September 10 and 11 during the afternoon and evening rush hour.



This isn’t necessarily, but the city gives TIFF what ever it wants. — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) August 21, 2018

Hopefully the closure doesn't cause too many delays, but, if you've lived in the city long enough, you know optimism isn't really possible.