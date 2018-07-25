City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
chinatown toronto

What's old and new in Toronto's Chinatown

City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Neons signs still glow in the heart of Chinatown but the neighbourhood is changing. There's now a pod hotel, indie cafes, international restaurant chains, vinyl shops and global streetwear brands. But as much as the neighbourhood evolves, much if it remains the same.

In the latest episode of the Only in Toronto podcast we get to know one of the newest arrivals to Chinatown and also reconnect with a late night favourite.

Places featured in this episode include:

Articles referenced in this episode include:

Ways to subscribe to the Only in Toronto podcast.

You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Big Trouble Bar

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

What's old and new in Toronto's Chinatown

WeWork continues rapid Toronto expansion with fifth location

TTC finally installing gates to keep drivers out of streetcar tunnel

Amazon is building a massive new fulfillment centre just outside Toronto

Viral video shows man screaming racist comments at family in Toronto

Air Canada just offered $2.25 billion to buy Aeroplan

Toronto votes to ban handgun and ammunition sales

ISIS claims responsibility for the Toronto Danforth shooting