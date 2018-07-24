Two-hour transfers coming to the TTC next month

Toronto's public transit system is about to roll out a new program that, practically speaking, amounts to "all-you-can-ride for $3.25."

Back in November, after more than a decade of piloting the idea on St. Clair Avenue, the TTC Board finally greenlit two-hour transfers as part of a larger initiative to boost transit ridership in Toronto.

City Council subsequently approved the measure as part of its operating budget and...we've been waiting ever since. But, no longer!

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross confirmed on Twitter Monday evening that time-based TTC transfers would be in effect for PRESTO users starting Sunday, August 26.

This means that, in just over a month, regular TTC riders using PRESTO will be able to hop on and off any public transit vehicle, as many times as they want, within a two-hour window for a single fare — just like the people of St. Clair were allowed to between 2005 and 2017.

At $21 million annually by 2020, the program isn't cheap – but it is expected to bolster TTC ridership by about 5 million new customer trips each year.

It'll also put an end to streetcar drivers saying you can't get on with a subway transfer because you decided to walk up a few stops while waiting 20 minutes for them to arrive.

Ridiculousness, that.