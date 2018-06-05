How to vote in the Ontario election in 2018 is what's bound to be on your mind once you've figured out where to vote in Toronto in the Ontario election.

Here's a list of questions, and answers, that should help you master this whole voting thing.

When can I vote in the Ontario election?

You can vote right now via advanced voting — as long as it's between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. before or on June 6 — or you can vote on the day of Thursday, June 7 (election day) between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Something to keep in mind: just because there's early voting, doesn't mean there's such a thing as "late voting."

Where do I vote?

We have a handy guide that tells you all about figuring out where you can vote within the time frame mentioned above.

Do I need to register to vote?

You can check if you're already registered to vote using the Elections Ontario e-registration. As of now, you can't add or update you information on the Voters List online, but if you need to make changes you can do it in person when you go to vote.

What ID do I need to vote in Ontario?

To vote you need one piece of identification that has your name and residential address on it, as well as voting card (if you have it).

Acceptable ID — per the Elections Ontario list — includes an Ontario driver’s licence, Ontario photo card, Ontario motor vehicle permit, a statement of government benefits, CNIB ID, band council identification, bank statement, credit card statement, loan statement or agreement, utility bill, cell phone bill, insurance policy or statement, hospital record or document, residential lease, mortgage agreement or statement, cheque stub, T4 slip or pay receipt, school admissions letter, transcript or report card, or a school tuition or fees statement.

Can I vote without a voting card?

Yes, your name just may not be on the Voters List. Bring your one piece of identification, with your full name and residential address, to your voting location.

Can permanent residents vote?

In order to vote in the Ontario election you need to be all of these things: at least 18 years old on election day, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Ontario. Permanent residents cannot vote in the Ontario election.

Who should I vote for?

That's up to you! When you're looking up where your voting location is, you can take a look at the candidates in your electoral district and be sure to take a look at the platforms of the parties that they are representing.

The race is between Andrea Horwath (NDP), Kathleen Wynne (Liberal), Doug Ford (Progressive Conservative) and Mike Schreiner (Green Party). The Toronto Star has an excellent primer on their platforms.