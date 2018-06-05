Where to vote in Toronto for the Ontario Election on June 7 is important to know whether you're voting for the first time and trying to figure out where you can vote based on your electoral district, or whether you're a seasoned voter who has recently moved.

The easiest way to figure out where to vote, and what electoral district you're in, is by heading to the Elections Ontario Voter Information Service webpage and typing in your postal code.

From there you'll be told what district you're in and will be presented with three boxes that give the options of learning how to vote on election day, where to vote ahead of time (not applicable after June 6 at 6 p.m.) and more about the candidates in your electoral district.

Clicking on the "Vote on Election Day" box delivers you to a page that has the location of where you can vote on election day, the time frame you can vote within, the candidates in your electoral district and the option to add an election day calendar reminder.

Before voting on June 7, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., be sure to complete the Voter's Checklist outlined by Elections Ontario.

In addition to knowing where to vote, when to vote and who to vote for, this includes making sure you're registered to vote and that you have the right forms of I.D. to vote.

If you can't make it out on election day, there's still time to vote in person before election day. To find out that info you'll go back to the Elections Ontario Voter Information Service webpage and type in your postal code.

From there, select the "Other Days and Ways to Vote" box, then "Vote in Person Before Election Day" and you'll be directed to your returning office, where you can cast a ballot in advance.

You'll also be shown options for voting at other locations, but the only option left — given the closeness to the election — is your returning office.

An important note is that in-person voting at returning offices ends tomorrow, June 6, at 6 p.m.

Last, but certainly not least, did I mention already that it's important to exercise your right to vote? So, take this information and go do that.