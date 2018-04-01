TTC to start giving refunds for major subway delays

The TTC Board has just approved a program that will reimburse customers for the cost of a single fare if they experience "significant delays" while riding the subway.

The plan, as proposed by TTC interim CEO Steve Putnik, specifies that only Presto users will be eligible for refunds, which are capped at the cost of a regular adult ride. Affected passengers would also need to fill out an online form through Presto's website.

Can the @TTChelps @TTCnotices reimburse me for all the times that I’ve had to take an @Uber @Uber_Support due to delays. Starting off to pay TTC fare only to end up paying for an Uber is awesome! 🙄 — jnfrjy (@jennniferjoy) March 20, 2018

If a customer's card is found to have been used at a station on a subway line affected by major delays, within a specific period of time, the fare for that trip will be automatically re-added to their Presto account balance.

"The TTC has an opportunity to positively impact ridership growth by addressing current pain points, such as service reliability and accountability," remarked Putnik in a press release issued earlier this morning.

"This builds upon the core value of 'valuing time' set out in our Corporate Plan."

While the ultimate goal is to deliver punctual service 100 per cent of the time, this move is meant to be seen as a gesture of good faith when circumstances prevent customers from getting what they paid for.

Delays happen but #TTC ought to refund fares when people choose not to be waiting for services to resume. https://t.co/NcneTTKCZC — Tony Dong Yung Yu (@Tony_DY_Yu) January 30, 2018

GO Transit implemented a similar "service guarantee program" in 2012, allowing riders to apply for refunds when trains are 15 minutes late or more.

The TTC has yet to specify what constitutes a "significant" delay, but one would assume that the chaotic rush hour shutdowns we've seen way too much of in recent months would count.

Patience is already wearing thin among passengers in terms of subway delays as overcrowding becomes more of a pressing issue in Toronto and shuttle buses get so rammed they're useless.

The TTC has called a press conference for 10 a.m. on Monday to provide additional details on the fare reimbursement program including when exactly it will be rolled out.