A TTC subway station has turned into total chaos

Hundreds of people are waiting for shuttle buses in Toronto right now thanks to a fire-related subway line shutdown.

The TTC announced around 11:15 a.m. on Monday morning that subway service had been being suspended in both directions between Eglinton and Lawrence Stations due to a fire investigation.

About 25 minutes later, Line 1 closed all the way down to St. Clair Station.

Great job #TTC. I've decided to walk north from St. Clair and have only seen 3 busses head NB. There are still stranded passengers at Davisville since the start of the suspension. — AM (@TorontoTalker) March 26, 2018

Commuters started asking the TTC where its shuttle busses were almost immediately, but as the transit agency pointed out "shuttles are operating but it will take a while for all of the shuttles to arrive on the route."

As of around 12:30 p.m., an estimated hundreds of people are still stranded at Lawrence Station...

And St. Clair Station.

AAAAHHHH! 1000s of passengers stuck at St Clair! Put out the fire and get us moving! #TOpoli 🚆 pic.twitter.com/C51g07SzIc — Michael M (@kingof416) March 26, 2018

And elsewhere along the subway line, customers are experiencing "longer than normal wait times" between Dupont to Bloor on account of the fire investigation.

This is what Lawrence station looks like with service being suspended on Line 1 pic.twitter.com/arBV6XDZj0 — blogTO (@blogTO) March 26, 2018

"Honestly, TTC needs to do a bit better during these 'interuptions'," tweeted one frustrated passenger. "What the heck are we supposed to do? I feel like TTC should be free considering what's happening. Awful service!"

@TTChelps @TTCnotices @bradTTC @JohnTory y’all REALLY screwed the pooch on this one. An HOUR to get a shuttle bus? And you want MORE of my money for fares? Hell no! You should NOT increase rates until you fix this mess! #TTC #annoyed — Jammelia James (@Jammeliajames) March 26, 2018

Someone else asked TTC customer service on Twitter if this was going to be an "hours long situation."

"No ETA at this time," wrote the account. "There is water leaking into Eglinton Station causing electrical arcing and sparking of the third rail. Toronto Fire is on scene."

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross confirmed that water was causing problems.

Water leaking into Eglinton Station, causing electrical arcing and sparking of the third rail. Toronto Fire is on scene. No subway service between St Clair and Lawrence Stations. More to come. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) March 26, 2018

Some passengers are reporting dangerous behaviour among members of the crowd as people try to push and shove their way onto shuttle busses or streetcars.

"Guys, there's a huge line, no one knows where the streetcar line is, there's people pushing each other, there's old folks lost," wrote one woman to the TTC Customer Service account. "Is this the service you provide?"

Also, saw @Uber surge charges of around $10 at Lawrence and Yonge during the #TTC issues. Walked by dozens of people trying to find a ride. — Patrick Luciani (@Luciani680NEWS) March 26, 2018

Meanwhile, nobody can catch a cab and Uber surge pricing is in full effect around the affected areas.

Shuttle buses continue to operate, according to the transit agency, while emergency tunnel repairs take place at Eglinton Station.