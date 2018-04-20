Someone just recreated the lost buildings of Toronto

An illustrator is making us feel nostalgic by bringing demolished Toronto buildings back to life through his drawings.

From really old structures like the Wyld-Darling Building (which burned down in 1904) to still-fresh wounds like Honest Ed's, Montreal-based artist Raymond Biesinger's "18 Lost Buildings of Toronto" chronicles the buildings of Toronto's past with depictions of iconic ex-hotspots.

The 22-inch by 17-inch black-and white-print also features places like the classic Sam The Record Man store, and includes the dates of the buildings' inception and destruction.

"18 Lost Buildings of Toronto" is the latest instalment in Raymond's series of illustrations that pay homage to "those buildings of architectural, social, or historical importance that have been bulldozed or burned down before their time."

According to Raymond, he plans on "drawing his way through the 'lost buildings' of Canada."

He's already got the majority of the country's major cities covered, with similar drawings for Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton all available on his site.

It's a nice way to make sure Toronto's iconic buildings are never forgotten, but it's also a reminder that our city has a bad habit of tearing down beloved heritage structures. Let's hope no more buildings get added to the list.