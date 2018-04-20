Someone just recreated the lost buildings of Toronto
An illustrator is making us feel nostalgic by bringing demolished Toronto buildings back to life through his drawings.
From really old structures like the Wyld-Darling Building (which burned down in 1904) to still-fresh wounds like Honest Ed's, Montreal-based artist Raymond Biesinger's "18 Lost Buildings of Toronto" chronicles the buildings of Toronto's past with depictions of iconic ex-hotspots.
Newsflash: "18 Lost Buildings of Toronto" is now available at raymondbiesinger.etsy.com. It's a 17x22" print showing 18 Toronto structures demolished, burned, or otherwise disappeared between 1904 and 2017, and it's $40 plus tax and shipping. You can find a writeup on all the structures in that shop, too, and please investigate my "21 Lost Buildings of Edmonton" and "18 Lost Buildings of Montreal" prints while you're there. Next up? Calgary. #torontoarchitecture #urbanplanning #lostbuildings
The 22-inch by 17-inch black-and white-print also features places like the classic Sam The Record Man store, and includes the dates of the buildings' inception and destruction.
"18 Lost Buildings of Toronto" is the latest instalment in Raymond's series of illustrations that pay homage to "those buildings of architectural, social, or historical importance that have been bulldozed or burned down before their time."
Newsflash: "18 Lost Buildings of Vancouver" is now available at raymondbiesinger.etsy.com. It's a 17x22" print showing 18 Vancouver structures demolished, burned, or otherwise disappeared between 1912 and 2017, and it's $40 plus tax and shipping. You can find short writeups on all the structures in that shop, too, as well as Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal instalments of this series. Next up? Winnipeg. #yvr #vancouverisawesome #vancouverart
According to Raymond, he plans on "drawing his way through the 'lost buildings' of Canada."
He's already got the majority of the country's major cities covered, with similar drawings for Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton all available on his site.
It's a nice way to make sure Toronto's iconic buildings are never forgotten, but it's also a reminder that our city has a bad habit of tearing down beloved heritage structures. Let's hope no more buildings get added to the list.
