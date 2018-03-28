What's open and closed Good Friday 2018 in Toronto will help you sort out the day ahead. Whether you need to find a new outfit before the Easter long weekend, want to pick up groceries or simply looking for something fun to do let this be your guide.
Here's what's open and closed this Good Friday in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Municipal buildings
- Banks
- Libraries
- Canada Post office
Open
- The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule
The Saks Food Hall location at the Eaton Centre will be open on Good Friday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Good Friday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Indie bottle shops across the city will be open on Good Friday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Drink
Closed
Open
- For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
Shop till you drop on Good Friday at Toronto's Yorkville Village. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Square One Shopping Centre
- Vaughan Mills
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
The AGO will be one of many attractions open on Good Friday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Attractions
Closed
Open