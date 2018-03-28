City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
what is open good friday toronto

What's open and closed Good Friday 2018 in Toronto

What's open and closed Good Friday 2018 in Toronto will help you sort out the day ahead. Whether you need to find a new outfit before the Easter long weekend, want to pick up groceries or simply looking for something fun to do let this be your guide.

Here's what's open and closed this Good Friday in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Municipal buildings
  • Banks
  • Libraries
  • Canada Post office
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule

Saks Food Hall Toronto

The Saks Food Hall location at the Eaton Centre will be open on Good Friday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Good Friday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Bottle Shops Toronto

Indie bottle shops across the city will be open on Good Friday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
  • Beer Store
Open
  • For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Yorkville Village Toronto

Shop till you drop on Good Friday at Toronto's Yorkville Village. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Square One Shopping Centre
  • Vaughan Mills
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

AGO Toronto

The AGO will be one of many attractions open on Good Friday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
Open
