TTC suspends installation of Presto in subway stations

The process of switching over all of Toronto's subway stations to a new, electronic fare payment system has proven more difficult than expected for the TTC.

What should be have been more like "Presto change-o" is now a straight up "Presto no-go" – at least for now, until TTC officials can figure out what the heck is up with their constantly malfunctioning machines.

A report set to go before the TTC board on Tuesday reveals that the agency has decided to halt its installation of Presto gates at subway stations until all the technical kinks are worked out.

"Its been communicated to fare gate supplier Scheidt & Bachmann [that] we have paused the install and commissioning of the faregates," reads the report, authored by the TTC's acting CEO Rick Leary.

Union Station will be the only exception, due to the volume of customers it sees every day.

A technician from Scheidt & Bachmann, a German company that literally prides itself on "consistency, reliability and competence," will be available at the busy downtown transit hub to troubleshoot problems until the TTC is confident that the Presto gates are reliable.

Sorry, #prestocard not accepted here. A post shared by Stephen Waugh (@stephen_waugh_) on Nov 25, 2016 at 12:50pm PST

"A plan to correct the issues we are experiencing with the operation of the faregates is in development," reads the report, noting that software upgrades are being reviewed.

About 2,000 motors will also have to be replaced from individual machines, according to City News, as there are issues with the paddle mechanisms that open and close each gate.

Hey, at least the cutting boards are gone.

Here's to hoping that Toronto will still be able to "tap into an easier commute," as promised, one day. Eventually.