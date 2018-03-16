City
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago

trinity Bellwoods house toronto

Someone finally bought that creepy house near Trinity Bellwoods

You can't judge a Toronto real estate listing by its cover, and nowhere is this adage more true than with that creepy, rundown, murdery house near Trinity Bellwoods that just sold for $675,000.

The real estate listing for the row house at 15 Rebecca Street made headlines earlier this year as people all over the city scoffed at pictures of its particularly decrepit interior.

Originally listed at $749,900, it appears that the buyers were able to cut a deal and score the house for less than asking after it had been sitting on the market for over 100 days.

Pictures of the interior show that the walls, floors, and just about every part of it has seen better days.

Many people took to social media to weigh in on the property, collectively wondering what kind of atrocities had been committed behind its doors, while others were more straightforward in their assessment.

No matter how you look at it, with housing prices in Toronto averaging around $936,623 for a semi-detached at a time when the real estate market remains a bubbling pit of lava, it's still a pretty good deal.

