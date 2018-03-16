Someone finally bought that creepy house near Trinity Bellwoods

You can't judge a Toronto real estate listing by its cover, and nowhere is this adage more true than with that creepy, rundown, murdery house near Trinity Bellwoods that just sold for $675,000.

The real estate listing for the row house at 15 Rebecca Street made headlines earlier this year as people all over the city scoffed at pictures of its particularly decrepit interior.

Today in Toronto real estate: pic.twitter.com/a1QaYsOiHW — Lauren Pelley (@LaurenPelley) January 12, 2018

Originally listed at $749,900, it appears that the buyers were able to cut a deal and score the house for less than asking after it had been sitting on the market for over 100 days.

Pictures of the interior show that the walls, floors, and just about every part of it has seen better days.

Welcome to 15 Rebecca St. pic.twitter.com/NCsT9oIN0P — Tim Bergholz (@ChamferZone) January 13, 2018

Many people took to social media to weigh in on the property, collectively wondering what kind of atrocities had been committed behind its doors, while others were more straightforward in their assessment.

No matter how you look at it, with housing prices in Toronto averaging around $936,623 for a semi-detached at a time when the real estate market remains a bubbling pit of lava, it's still a pretty good deal.

For Toronto, that's quite a steal!



Just wait: if they don't tear it down, the next owners will probably rent it out for something like $1000 per room. — I am no prophet; I am no warrior - I am a musician (@SeadogDriftwood) January 14, 2018

All the best to the new owner and their renovation efforts.