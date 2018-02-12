City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto weather

Temperatures are expected to dip to -20 C in Toronto tonight

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
It's been a pretty nice day in Toronto, eh? I mean, -4 C (with sun!) is nothing to sneeze at after a weekend of cold and snowy junk.

You may have heard that it's going to warm up something fierce this week – maybe even from me – and while this is true, don't get it twisted.

We're only just starting the week off now. You'll still need that parka tonight, tomorrow night, and probably for the rest of your life because whoever controls the weather hates Toronto very much.

Temperatures are all over the place this February, just like they were in January.

Meteorologists are forecasting positive temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday, as high as 6 C for the latter, but first we're going down to -15 (which will feel like -20 with the wind chill.)

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health has issued another extreme cold alert for Monday evening, so dress in layers, stay inside, visit your vulnerable neighbours and research moving to LA or Spain.

Roozbeh Roki

