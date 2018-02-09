Major snowfall coming to Toronto this weekend

More snow is on the way for Toronto as we head into the weekend, jeopardizing any plans you had of driving somewhere Friday night.

Environment Canada warns of poor road conditions during this evening's commute on account of accumulating snow and reduced visibility.

Snowfall amounts, in total, are expected to be "fairly modest," according to the federal weather agency, but again the timing is problematic. Between 4 and 10 centimetres could fall across the city before the afternoon commute.

The snow is expected to taper off later this evening, but motorists should still "plan extra time to reach their destination due to poor winter driving conditions."

We can expect a break from the snow on Saturday morning, but it will return in the afternoon and evening with a forecasted total of 3 to 6 cm accumulating in the region.

A "more significant period of snow" is expected on Sunday, according to The Weather Network, but – and here's the silver lining – it won't be crazy cold next week.

The short break from extreme cold temperatures we were promised should be coming to fruition by Monday, when meteorologists predict a high of -3 C. Wednesday is expected to be sunny and (relatively) warm at 1 C.

Don't get used to it, though. Temperatures are expected to plummet, once again, just in time for the Family Day long weekend.