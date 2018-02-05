The free Toronto tool library is in danger of closing

The Toronto Tool Library is in jeopardy of closing, but the non-profit organization isn't going down without a fight.

Self-described as the “largest tool sharing network on the planet,” the TTL opened in 2013 and subsequently grew to boast three locations, including East York, Parkdale, and Hillcrest.

Now, according to a recent Indiegogo campaign, an injection of cash is needed to keep the library afloat.

Over the last 5 yrs, we’ve transformed sharing in Toronto: with 65,000+ loans, we’ve become a local hub for swapping, repairing & learning. Help us keep #Toronto a sharing & community driven city, SUPPORT our campaign now >>> https://t.co/hBeZ7u6xPi #sharingeconomy pic.twitter.com/20hDUWMfow — Toronto Tool Library (@TOToolLibrary) January 29, 2018

The organization has been hit with some heavy costs, citing steep rent and unexpected city permit issues as the primary needs for financial aid. It's crowdfunding for $35,000 to get back on its feet.

Toronto Tool Library founders Ryan Dyment and Lawrence Alvarez started the library with the hope of enriching the city's sharing economy. It's only fitting that they turn to crowdfunding to keep the library viable now.

The Tool Library is actually quite a bit more than its name promises. It also offers workspaces and workshops supervised by experienced members.

And, since 2016, the library has expanded to include two “sharing depots,” where community members can rent and swap pretty much anything, from camping equipment to board games.

The campaign to keep the library alive already has already raised $22,170 toward its $35K goal on account of 244 backers. With 18 days left to go, here's hoping that they meet the mark.