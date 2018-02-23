City
toronto spring weather

Toronto's about to get another dose of spring weather

Toronto might look like a soggy-bottomed mess of wet marshland right now, with humidity and rain sure to ruin any hair-conscious individual's day (read: I'm mad), but thankfully next week is expected to brighten up as Mr. Sun makes a brief but welcome return.

That's right, the Weather Network is predicting that not only will we get spring-like temperatures in the coming days, but next week we'll see at least two full days of vitamin D beamed down upon us. 

We can look forward to daytime highs that hover around the 10 degree mark, with Monday and Tuesday marked as the most promising in terms of the complete package of sun and warmth. 

We've already been treated to a brief winter reprieve this month, which with this latest batch of good news should make up for cold snaps and the odd snowfall.

With our weather, you really can never tell what's going to happen, but we'll take the warmth when we can get it.

@tonye.ca

