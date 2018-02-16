What's open and closed Family Day 2018 in Toronto

What's open and closed in Toronto on Family Day 2018 is important information to find your way around the city. While many businesses close up shop for the day, there are number of exceptions.
Here's what's open and closed this Family Day in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Banks
Open
- The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule
- Mail delivery
Saks Food Hall inside the Eaton Centre will be one of many places to grab your groceries on Family Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out - many already consider Mondays a day off, and are taking advantage of the holiday to recoup after Winterlicious and Valentine's Day.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Family Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Bottle shops across the city will remain open on Family Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Drink
Closed
Open
- For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
The Eaton Centre will be open should you want to head out on a family shopping trip. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
Ripley's Aquarium will be jam packed with families come Monday. Photo by Andrew Williamson.
Attractions
Closed
Open