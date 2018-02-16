What's open and closed Family Day 2018 in Toronto

What's open and closed in Toronto on Family Day 2018 is important information to find your way around the city. While many businesses close up shop for the day, there are number of exceptions.

Here's what's open and closed this Family Day in Toronto.

General



Closed

Government offices

Libraries

Banks

Open

The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule

Mail delivery

Food



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out - many already consider Mondays a day off, and are taking advantage of the holiday to recoup after Winterlicious and Valentine's Day.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Family Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

Open