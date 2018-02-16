City
Family Day Toronto 2018

What's open and closed Family Day 2018 in Toronto

What's open and closed in Toronto on Family Day 2018 is important information to find your way around the city. While many businesses close up shop for the day, there are number of exceptions. 

Here's what's open and closed this Family Day in Toronto. 

General
 
Closed
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Banks
Open
  • The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule
  • Mail delivery

Family Day 2018 Toronto

Saks Food Hall inside the Eaton Centre will be one of many places to grab your groceries on Family Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out - many already consider Mondays a day off, and are taking advantage of the holiday to recoup after Winterlicious and Valentine's Day.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Family Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Family Day 2018 Toronto

Bottle shops across the city will remain open on Family Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open
  • For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Family Day 2018 Toronto

The Eaton Centre will be open should you want to head out on a family shopping trip. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

Family Day 2018 Toronto

Ripley's Aquarium will be jam packed with families come Monday. Photo by Andrew Williamson. 

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
Open
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

