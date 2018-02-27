Former home of Freeman Formalwear on Yonge goes up in flames

A portion of Yonge Street remains closed this morning after a three-alarm fire destroyed much of an unoccupied building in downtown Toronto.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire at Yonge and Wellesley. This entire complex is going down @ctvnewschannel pic.twitter.com/QtOzOGsSYU — Robert Blanchet (@robertblanchet) February 27, 2018

Fire crews responded to 556 Yonge Street, near Wellesley, around midnight on Monday to find the former site of Freeman Formalwear engulfed in flames.

3rd Alarm working fire 558 Yonge St. @TPFFA Toronto Fire in have several aerials up. @TorontoPolice have Yonge St closed south of Wellesley St. @globalnewsto @am640 pic.twitter.com/5GLLV2E35O — Toronto News JASON (@FirstNewsGTA) February 27, 2018

It took nearly 50 firefighters and three aerial ladders about four hours to contain the blaze, according to CBC News, and nearby residents were forced to evacuate their apartments.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop fire up date https://t.co/hJIM5hfxRg — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) February 27, 2018

Firefighters are still investigating the origin of the fire, which was contained before spreading to any adjacent structures (one of which is the McDonald's at 552 Yonge.)

Next Media updates will be at 6:00 and 7:00 at the corner of Wellesley and Yonge With Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop pic.twitter.com/AR2y6fwJSe — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) February 27, 2018

The busy street was closed off completely last night as crews worked to put the out the fire, but has since reopened for traffic heading northbound. One southbound lane is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.