City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy
Fire Yonge Wellesley

Former home of Freeman Formalwear on Yonge goes up in flames

A portion of Yonge Street remains closed this morning after a three-alarm fire destroyed much of an unoccupied building in downtown Toronto.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews responded to 556 Yonge Street, near Wellesley, around midnight on Monday to find the former site of Freeman Formalwear engulfed in flames.

It took nearly 50 firefighters and three aerial ladders about four hours to contain the blaze, according to CBC News, and nearby residents were forced to evacuate their apartments.

Firefighters are still investigating the origin of the fire, which was contained before spreading to any adjacent structures (one of which is the McDonald's at 552 Yonge.) 

The busy street was closed off completely last night as crews worked to put the out the fire, but has since reopened for traffic heading northbound. One southbound lane is expected to remain closed throughout the morning. 

Lead photo by

Jonathan Adediji

