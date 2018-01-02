9 notable Toronto businesses that closed in December

Toronto businesses that closed in December ran the gamut from places that had just opened a few months prior to well-worn and well-loved spots that had been around for over three decades. Regardless, the final month of the year is a perfect time for endings.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in December.

This space at College & Clinton in Little Italy may be be cursed, as nothing has managed to survive here over the past few years. Adrian Forte's (Dirty Bird) tribute to Jamaican cuisine opened eight months ago to good reviews, but things seem to have gone downhill ever since.

With gluten-free, veggie- and vegan-friendly menu items, this diner on Roncesvalles just north of Parkdale was all about comfort food for everyone. It closed on the 31st, but you can still get dishes like its maki'n'cheese at Glad Day Bookshop.

A general store and cafe that opened last spring beneath a condo on Dundas West by Dovercourt, it closed due to failure to pay rent.

Increased property taxes caused this beloved used bookstore at Yonge & Wellesley to close at the end of 2017. In its final days, there were huge discounts on books, with everything going for $1 on the last day.

Having opened in May, this lactose-loving Asian fusion restaurant in Richmond Hill closed last month, less than a year later. It's set to become another location for Dagu Rice Noodle.

Focused on booking shows and events for queer, female-identified, trans folk and/or people of colour, this venue in Bloorcourt opened in the fall, and sadly, didn't make it to winter.

Also in Bloorcourt, this vintage clothing shop wrapped things up at the end of the year after five years in business.

After 37 years of renting out movies to uptown customers on Avenue Rd., this store bid its final farewell on December 31. It was one of Toronto's last remaining video-rental shops.

Like Videoflicks, this longtime East York landmark closed on the final day of 2017. It had been in business for 36 years; now the property's been sold for redevelopment.