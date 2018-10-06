This is what Dupont Street used to look like before it was cool

Dupont is one of those streets that's been more important to Toronto's development than it's generally given credit for. Referred to as both Van Horne and Royce before the street was straightened and unified, its proximity to the CPR tracks made it an important industrial manufacturing corridor.

Whether it be the Ford Model T factory and showroom at Christie, the Evening Telegram building across the street, the Hamilton Gear plant at Dovercourt, or the abandoned Mono Lino Typesetting building near Howland, Dupont was a place were stuff was made.

Evidence of Dupont's industrial past is still easy to spot if you take the time to walk across the roughly six kilometres it stretches from Avenue Road in the east to Dundas/Annette in the west.

But Dupont is definitely changing. Now home to art galleries, streetwear shops and plenty of restaurants, it'll also soon welcome mega-developments, a huge new park and numerous condos.

Here's a visual history of Dupont Street from the early 1900s to 1974.