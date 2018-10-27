Toronto 1930

This is what Toronto looked like in the 1930s

This is what Toronto looked like in the 1930s

Words by Staff
Updated an hour ago
Photos by

Wikimedia Commons and the Toronto Archives. With files from Derek Flack.

Toronto of the 1930s was as photographically rich as it was economically poor.

The stock market crash of 1929 had profound effect on Torontonians and by 1933, the unemployment rate in the city was a whopping 30 per cent, and those that did have jobs saw their wages drop by as much as 60 per cent.

Despite the financial climate, however, the decade did witness the construction of a number of major architectural landmarks.

The beautiful Canadian Bank of Commerce Building (now Commerce Court North) was the tallest in the British Empire upon its completion in 1930 (and remained so until 1962), while Maple Leaf Gardens and the Canada Life Building opened in 1931.

College Park was also completed at the beginning of the decade, though construction had begun in 1928.

In 1930s Toronto Eaton's was the place to shop, Peter Witt streetcars were common on city streets, and a ticket to watch the Leafs play was 75 cents.

Here's what it all looked like.

Toronto skyline 1930s

The skyline in the 1930s is vastly different than today's view. 

Toronto Skyline 1930s

An aerial shot of downtown, 1930s.

Toronto 1930s

Looking north up Bay, 1930

Toronto 1930s

Airship and Canadian Bank of Commerce Building, 1930

Toronto 1930s

Carlton approaching College (before realignment), 1930

Don Valley 1930s

The Don River (Brick Works in the background), 1931

Toronto 1930s

Eaton's Round Room, 1931

Toronto 1930s

St. Andrew's Market on Adelaide, 1932

Great Depression Toronto

Yonge Street Mission, 1933

Toronto 1930s

Birks Jewelers, 1934

Toronto 1930s

Canada Life Building (and Osgoode Hall), 1934

Toronto 1930s

Maple Leaf Gardens, 1934

Toronto 1930s

Leslie Beach (replaced by the Spit), 1935

Toronto 1930s

Yonge looking south at the Jolly Miller Tavern, 1936

Toronto 1930s

Toronto Stock Exchange, 1937

Toronto 1930s

Window shopping at Eaton's, 1937

Toronto 1930s

Yonge looking north at Charles, 1938

Toronto 1930s

Gerrard and Yonge, 1938

Toronto 1930s

Yonge looking south from Bloor, 1938

Malton Airport

Malton Airport (now Pearson International), 1939

Toronto 1930s

Cottage-style housing on Vanauley Street, 1939

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is what Toronto looked like in the 1930s

What Eglinton Avenue used to look like in Toronto

Ontario Cannabis Store unboxing videos hit YouTube

Ontario government might replace Canada Post for cannabis deliveries

Toronto airport has strict no removal policy for cannabis disposal bins

Ontario government to require all new teachers to take a math test

The Gardiner Expressway won't be closing this weekend after all

Toronto woman charged with witchcraft in $600K evil spirit scam