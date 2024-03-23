World's largest Banksy experience with $35M worth of artwork is coming to Toronto

The enormous and dazzling Art of Banksy Exhibit is coming to Toronto this spring, and it's set to feature hundreds of pieces by the mysterious artist.

True, Toronto hasn't had the best luck with Banksy exhibits, between the totally lacklustre Banksyland exhibition that people called a 'total scam' and the piece of art being stolen from the Art of Banksy exhibit back in 2018.

But this May, we're finally getting another shot at redemption.

The Art of Banksy Exhibit is set to return to Toronto on May 29, and will feature over 120 works by the legendary street artist, including some never before seen by the public.

The show exhibits the world's largest privately-owned collection of Banksy art, including Mona Lisa — which, prior to its debut at the exhibit in London last year, was totally unknown to the world.

It's not just unknown pieces that'll be on display, though; you'll also have the chance to see iconic pieces like 'Girl with Balloon,' 'Flower Thrower' and 'Rude Copper," with your own eyes.

The exhibit will be held at Lighthouse ArtSpace (which is also hosting the hotly anticipated F1 Exhibition) and priority tickets, which you can sign up for through the exhibition's website, go on sale Saturday, March 23.