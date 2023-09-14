Huge marshmallow man to be installed on Toronto street

A massive inflatable sculpture resembling a large-scale marshmallow man will soon be exhibited on a Toronto street for Nuit Blanche 2023.

The immersive art installation, titled "Tight Spaces," highlights the negative impact of urbanization, while urging sustainable, people-centred designs and promoting a reflection on equitable development and stewardship of resources.

The inflatable sculpture will be on display in an alleyway, highlighting the way that high-density urban developments "can encroach on natural spaces, resulting in a sense of confinement and isolation."

The installation highlights the importance of prioritizing the needs of people and the environment and serves as a "poignant reminder of our collective responsibility to steward the lane and resources we have been entrusted with."

The talent behind the sculpture is Roda Medhat, a Kurdish-Canadian artist, who is currently based in Toronto.

He obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from OCAD University, and his creative vision often seeks to bridge cultural divides and promote a sense of shared human experience.

"Tight Spaces" will be on display at the Stackt Market for Nuit Blanche 2023.

The all-night celebration of contemporary art invites you to explore mind-blowing exhibitions, independent projects, and installations stationed across several neighbourhoods in Toronto.

This year's theme, Breaking Ground, invites artists to explore ideas centred around the natural world, climate change, and innovation.

Nuit Blanche 2023 will take over the city from 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 to 7 a.m. on Sep. 24.