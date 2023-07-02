Huge Toronto development to replace almost entire street of small houses

A block of single-family homes in Toronto could soon be entirely erased and transformed into a new two-tower condo complex.

A mid-July development application from developer KingSett Capital seeks permission to redevelop the majority of Denarda Street, a small cul-de-sac side street just north of the Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West intersection, and steps away from the future (however distant that may be) Mount Dennis station on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Kingsett has bought up the majority of the street, and intends to tear down a group of 14 single-detached homes, all of which currently sit vacant, and replace them with a complex of 44- and 43-storey towers designed by Giannone Petricone Associates.

On the chopping block are the group of houses at 2 through 16 Denarda Street on the north side, and 5 through 15 Denarda to the south.

In place of the current homes, the developer seeks to build 509 condominium units, planned in a breakdown of 37 studios, 304 one-bedrooms, 111 two-bedrooms, and 57 three-bedroom suites.

Locals concerned about added traffic in the already-construction-plagued neighbourhood will likely be relieved to hear that only 28 vehicular parking spaces are planned in the complex's proposed two levels of underground parking.

The majority of residents' transportation needs will be accommodated through the nearby transit station (which includes a forthcoming stop serving the Kitchener GO Rail and UP Express lines), and a generous bike parking component with a capacity of 511 bicycles.

Though it may ring alarm bells for some in the community, such high-density redevelopments are only growing more common in the vicinity of current and future transit stations.

In Denarda Street's case, the low-rise housing is not only steps from a future transit station, but is already adjacent to the area's only high-rises to the north, and several more high-density developments are in the pipeline – evidenced in wider aerial renderings of the neighbourhood.

At least a half-dozen such applications are active in the surrounding blocks, promising an entirely new skyline for the area as locals brace for the change brought on my local transit improvements.