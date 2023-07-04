Toronto is getting a Museum of Balls and it's got an enormous ball pit

The Museum of Balls is coming to Toronto, so if you love an interactive exhibit, the perfect opportunity for a selfie, or just want a moment to indulge your inner child, then it should be at the tippy-top of your must-visit list.

From September 21 to 23, you'll get the chance to do it all.

Whether that means you're sipping on a funky cocktail, filming a sweet TikTok video, or just fondling a ball or two in the enormous pit, chances are you're going to have a blast (and a giggle or two).

Adding to a slew of other interactive museums that have cropped up all over the city, Museum of Balls is peak 2023, giving you plenty of opportunities to snap fun pics for your Instagram grid (we can't promise you won't end up with some truly pun-y jokes in the comments, though).

In addition to the truly massive ball pit, you'll also get to explore several themed selfie rooms, specially designed to be the ideal backdrop for all your content needs.

And because it's not a party without some tunes, there will also be a live DJ set pumping out jams all day long.

Tickets are $30 for a one-hour time slot, so make sure to get yours before your preferred time gets booked up. Museum of Balls will be located at Bloor St. E and Park Rd.

If none of this sounds up your alley but you still want to get your museum fix, the city's also playing host to Arcadia Earth, a multi-sensory virtual reality exhibit, or you can head to Mississauga to check out MiMuseum, an interactive museum of illusions.