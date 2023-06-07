A 17,000-square foot multi-sensory exhibit is making its way to Toronto this year, and it's going to give visitors lots to think about.

Arcadia Earth is an immersive art exhibit and extended virtual reality experience that'll help visitors re-think the way we see and experience the most urgent environmental issues of our time —like plastic waste, overfishing, and biodiversity loss.

It was previous in Las Vegas, New York and Saudi Arabia.

Visitors will be treated in light displays, augmented realities, and sculptures (among others).

The famous Scent Room will also make its way to Toronto, giving you the chance to discover all of the smells hidden inside the human-sized beehive.

"From the moment you step into an Arcadia Earth experience, your relationship with our planet changes," said Craig Perlmutter, President of Arcadia Earth Toronto in a press release.

In addition to tons of fun interactive displays, the Toronto location will also be gaining the Arcadia Earth Marketplace, where you can peruse a curation of eco-friendly and sustainable products from Canadian entrepreneurs.

Acadia Earth currently has an open call for submissons for installations and potential concepts, with one entire room of the multi-room exhibit currently reserved for a Canadian artist.

Arcadia Earth Toronto's official opening date will be announced later this summer, but is set to make its debut at The Well this fall.