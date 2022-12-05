Andrew Garfield surprised fans when he showed up at a Toronto theatre

Toronto is a hotspot to see celebrities and big Marvel stars are no exception to this rule. Andrew Garfield was spotted in the city this past weekend and fans are losing their minds.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor was spotted at the Ed Mirvish Theatre visiting the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Saturday. One of his best friends, Trevor White, actually plays the role of Harry Potter in the Canadian stage production.

White posted a set of photos from the weekend on his Instagram account with himself, Garfield and his wife, as well as a group photo of the Canadian ensemble of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The caption read "What a special night with my bae, my bestie, and the whole Harry Potter cast. Truly magical."

When fans saw that the actor was in Toronto, people on Twitter were so quick to react and were shocked that he was in the city.

ANDREW GARFIELD IS IN TORONTO??? — syd (@sotthes) December 4, 2022

One fan even said they were jealous that their brother met The Amazing Spider-Man star.

When your brother gets to meet Andrew Garfield, you’re super happy and not at all jealous of him in the slightest. pic.twitter.com/ehiURGFCn9 — Amy (@amy_feels) December 4, 2022

Others were begging Garfield to stay in the city longer so that they could meet him.

mister andrew garfield i am begging you to stay in toronto til december 13 — anne (@horannestyles) December 4, 2022

Someone else spotted the Marvel star out in the city in what looked like it could be a cafe.

Andrew Garfield in Toronto (3/12/2022) 😍🥰🥵💖 pic.twitter.com/hfJdIn3VeT — Andrew Garfield Fans (@adrwfld_39) December 4, 2022

It doesn't look like any fans have run into Andrew Garfield but make sure to keep your eyes peeled when walking around downtown because you just might meet him!