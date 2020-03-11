Here's everything you need to know about the new Harry Potter play coming to Toronto

The two-part Harry Potter show that has become the most awarded play in theatre history is headed to Toronto for its Canadian debut, and it's a must-see for any fan of the wizarding world.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth part in the Harry Potter series and tells the story of grown-up Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermoine Granger as they send their children off to Hogwarts.

It's based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, and its plot has been more or less kept under wraps as those who see it in theatres are consistently asked to keep it to themselves so as not to spoil the fun for future viewers.

We are very excited to announce the cast for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Toronto! #CursedChildCAN @cursedchildcan pic.twitter.com/OeMZKxW8TO — Mirvish Productions (@Mirvish) March 11, 2020

The production is renowned for its stagecraft and magic and is "the largest undertaking Mirvish Productions has ever done," David Mirvish told the Globe and Mail.

Toronto is only the sixth city to mount the beloved production and the first in Canada. The play is currently showing in London's West End, on Broadway in New York, in San Francisco, in Melbourne, Australia and it's set to open later this month in Hamburg, Germany.

A seventh production of the play will make its Japanese premiere in the summer of 2022.

The show opens at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre on October 23, and it'll feature an impressive all-Canadian cast of 39 performers.

It stars British Columbia-native Trevor White as Harry Potter; Trish Lindström, known for her work in Stratford, as Ginny Potter; and Luke Kimball, a recent graduate of the Ryerson Theatre School, as their son Albus Potter.

Unbelievably excited to finally be able to announce this: I'll be playing Harry Potter in the Canadian Premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from this October! @cursedchildcan @Mirvish #HarryPotter #CursedChild https://t.co/sJrL1TIa4K — Trevor White (@mrtrevorwhite) March 11, 2020

Gregory Prest, an actor with Soulpepper, will play Ron Weasley; Sarah Afful, also known from Stratford, will play Hermione Granger; and Hailey Alexis Lewis, a Sheridan College grad, is set to play their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley.

"After a casting search across Canada, in London, UK, and New York, we have found an all-Canadian cast for the Canadian premiere production of this superb play," David Mirvish said in a statement.

"We are excited that some of our country’s finest actors will be joining us for this unique and unprecedented theatrical journey."

Tickets for the show go on sale at 9:45 a.m. on April 4 — an ode to the Platform 9 ¾ at King’s Cross Station in London — online, by phone, and in person at the Ed Mirvish Theatre Box Office.