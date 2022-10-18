Second City is opening a huge new location in Toronto next month

The long-awaited massive new location for Second City in Toronto is finally opening up next month.

The famous comedy club has been teasing the opening of their new location at One York Street for years now, after it was pushed out of its old location at Blue Jays Way and Mercer by a condo development for the second time in its history.

Second City made that location its home for 15 years, and first opened in Canada in 1973, originally opening in Chicago in 1959. They first announced they'd be moving to One York in 2019, originally hoping to open in 2020.

There will be three theatres and nine studio training classrooms at the 28,700-square-foot new location on the third floor of the mixed-use One York complex in the South Core neighbourhood.

The Main Stage Theatre will have a capacity of 244 and Theatre '73 will seat 170. The John Candy Box Theatre will incorporate part of the stage from Second City's Old Firehall location where John Candy, Eugene Levy, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Gilda Radner, Colin Mochrie and Mike Myers performed.

One York Street will also have a full service restaurant and bar with food by Oliver & Bonacini, behind some of Toronto's top restaurants including Maison Selby, Canoe, Babel and Lena.

"It is fitting that The Second City Toronto celebrates its upcoming 50th anniversary in 2023 with a brand-new, custom built entertainment and educational complex," said The Second City Creative Director, Carly Heffernan.

"We are ecstatic to share this amazing new space and a new show featuring our award-nominated cast with our audiences, students, talent, and community."

Shows will begin at the new location as early as later this year, and tickets are actually on sale now starting at $39 for shows like their seasonal Jingle Bell Ruckus.

Second City will open at One York on November 30, and the first public performances will begin December 1.