Hamilton the musical is coming back to Toronto this winter

Calling all theatre lovers! Hamilton the musical is finally making its way back to Toronto this winter.

Mirvish announced last year that 11 theatre productions would be coming back to the city including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mean Girls, and Hamilton.

The award-winning musical by Lin Manuel Miranda is set to return to the city next year from February 22 until May 14, 2023, at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Fans were disappointed when the Toronto run of the musical was cancelled due to lockdowns, the show only lasting four weeks of its two-and-a-half month schedule in March 2020.

Hamilton is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton told by America now, with a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and musical theatre.

Hamilton has received rave reviews worldwide, winning 11 Tony Awards out of 16 categories it was nominated for.

Tickets go on sale on November 21 to the public exclusively through Mirvish.

Exact dates and times and ticket information will be released to the public closer to the ticket sale date.

For those who can't wait to see Hamilton on stage, there's a filmed version of the musical on Disney+ that includes the original Broadway cast.