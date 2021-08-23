Hamilton the musical is coming back to Toronto

Theatre fans can now rejoice! Musicals are coming back to Toronto after over a year of silence since the city went into lockdown.

It was announced today by Mirvish that 11 shows would be coming back to Toronto including the Canadian Premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and fan favourites like Come From Away and Hamilton.

The award-winning musical Hamilton, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is returning for its Toronto run in Feburary 2023.

Many fans were disappointed when the Toronto run of the musical had been cancelled due to the lockdowns, with the show only lasting one month out of the three month long run.

With the cancellation of the shows, Toronto theatregoers were left wondering when the musical would come back. After 17 long months, their questions have finally been answered.

Hamilton has received rave reviews from fans critics all over the world, winning 11 Tony Awards out of the 16 categories it was nominated for.

A filmed version of the musical also found its way to Disney+.

Want to attend the show? Mirvish recently announced that only fully vaccinated patrons are allowed into the venues for its upcoming season.