Yayoi Kusama's infinity mirrors is coming back to the AGO in Toronto

Yayoi Kusama's infinity mirror room is finally reopening soon and officially part of the AGO's permanent collection in Toronto.

Kusama's temporary Infinity Mirrors Exhibition was a huge success a few years ago, and the AGO recently acquired a permanent room by the Japanese artist.

The exhibit which is titled INFINITY MIRRORED ROOM - LET'S SURVIVE FOREVER, features mirrored spheres suspended from the ceiling, and a mirrored column that allows you to see an infinite field of silver orbs.

Almost 5,000 people participated in the AGO's crowdfunding campaign to keep the Instagram-famous room at the museum forever.

The exhibit opens up for AGO members on June 14, and to the general public on June 22.

Only four people can enter the room every sixty seconds, so make you sure you have your phone on hand to snap your pictures quickly.

Entrance to the exhibit is included with admission, but you'll have to book a timed reservation inside the AGO.

Reservations are for same-day visits only and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For the best chance to see this exhibit, make sure you arrive to the museum early.