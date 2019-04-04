Here's what Toronto's new Yayoi Kusama Infinity Room looks like

The Infinity Mirror Room is officially a permanent part of the AGO, meaning Torontonians will soon be able to view Yayoi Kusama​​​'s reflective masterpiece anytime they want.

Let's Survive Forever and its collection of hanging stainless steel spheres is one of the most famous works to come from the iconically-bobbed, 90-year-old Japanese artist.

Following the huge success—and massive lineups—of Yayoi's temporary Infinity Mirrors Exhibition last year, the AGO decided to procure a permanent Infinity Mirror room by Kusama.

It took crowdfunding from more than 4,700 donors, dipping into the gallery's David Yuile & Mary Elizabeth Hodgson Fund, and a sponsorship from beauty brand Shiseido to raise more than $1.3 million to buy the exhibit.

Given the popularity of the exhibit, visitors have a time limit of only one minute to spend inside, which is at least longer than the last exhibit, when visitors only had 10 to 40 seconds.

This small hexagonal room features hundreds of reflective orbs, and with its mirrored walls, creates a psychedelic illusion of limitless reflections.

At the centre, you'll find a reflective pillar that allows you to peep into a little universe of even more orbs—a small ode to Kusama's Endless Love peep show from 1966.

Now on display in the Signy Eaton North Gallery on the second floor of the AGO, the exhibit is currently only open to donor viewing, after which AGO members will be given access starting April 23.

The rest of us will be able to check out Let's Survive Forever from May 25 onwards. Since it's now a permanent collection, you can see it with any general admission ticket.