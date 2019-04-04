Arts
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
infinity room toronto

Here's what Toronto's new Yayoi Kusama Infinity Room looks like

Arts
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Infinity Mirror Room is officially a permanent part of the AGO, meaning Torontonians will soon be able to view Yayoi Kusama​​​'s reflective masterpiece anytime they want. 

Let's Survive Forever and its collection of hanging stainless steel spheres is one of the most famous works to come from the iconically-bobbed, 90-year-old Japanese artist. 

infinity mirrors torontoFollowing the huge success—and massive lineups—of Yayoi's temporary Infinity Mirrors Exhibition last year, the AGO decided to procure a permanent Infinity Mirror room by Kusama. 

It took crowdfunding from more than 4,700 donors, dipping into the gallery's David Yuile & Mary Elizabeth Hodgson Fund, and a sponsorship from beauty brand Shiseido to raise more than $1.3 million to buy the exhibit. 

infinity mirrors torontoGiven the popularity of the exhibit, visitors have a time limit of only one minute to spend inside, which is at least longer than the last exhibit, when visitors only had 10 to 40 seconds. 

infinity mirrors torontoThis small hexagonal room features hundreds of reflective orbs, and with its mirrored walls, creates a psychedelic illusion of limitless reflections. 

infinity mirrors torontoAt the centre, you'll find a reflective pillar that allows you to peep into a little universe of even more orbs—a small ode to Kusama's Endless Love peep show from 1966. 

infinity mirrors torontoNow on display in the Signy Eaton North Gallery on the second floor of the AGO, the exhibit is currently only open to donor viewing, after which AGO members will be given access starting April 23. 

The rest of us will be able to check out Let's Survive Forever from May 25 onwards. Since it's now a permanent collection, you can see it with any general admission ticket.

infinity mirrors toronto

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Here's what Toronto's new Yayoi Kusama Infinity Room looks like

Toronto's most famous comic book series is coming to an end

Win tickets to Four Chords and a Gun

Giant plastic cups have popped up in Toronto

10 up and coming Toronto artists you should know

A Toronto bakery just made its own flawless version of The Office theme song

Toronto could be one step closer to getting a home for its neon signs

Someone made a graphic novel about Toronto's race riot in Christie Pits