Toronto is getting breathtaking light installations this winter

Light festivals have become a popular way to experience art installations. From holiday light festivals to Winter Lights Exhibition at Ontario Place, light sculptures have gained popularity through the years and next year Toronto is getting multiple Nordic Lights sculptures.

Festival of Cool is an annual festival that celebrates Nordic arts and culture at the Harbourfront Centre.

The festival will illuminate the waterfront with sculptures from the Nordic Lights exhibit by Fjord Studio in Olso, Norway. 

"Take a trip on the Bifrost, the dazzling rainbow bridge of Norse myth that connects us with the realm of the gods to our world of light and art," says Harbourfront about the sculptures.

There will be additional installations added to the festival that will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the light sculptures, there's another art exhibit titled Long Journey Home that showcases Liss Stender's interpretation of the landscape of Greenland.

Also returning this year to the festival are the popular Harbourfront DJ Skate Nights so lace up your skates and skate around the loop while dancing to some tunes all night long.

Festival of Cool runs from Jan. 19 through Feb. 13.

