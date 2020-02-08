Someone just created the definitive list of the 44 most iconic things in Toronto

When you think of our great city of Toronto, what are some images that come to mind?

If things like the Trinity Bellwoods' elusive white squirrels, the Sam the Record Man sign, and the CN Tower are part of your local visual lexicon, you'll like a new poster by local designer Asterix Studio.

Illustrator Jeffery Laine has created a 3-colour poster called Icons of Toronto: a hodgepodge of 44 different landmarks and symbols that Hogtown residents holds near ands dear.

For $35, Toronto heads can get a 13-inch by 17-inch screenprints, covered with images like El Mo's neon palm, an outline of Drake's face, the OCAD building, and the Toronto Islands.

While some are a bit more obvious (logos for TIFF, the Bentway, and our personal underground labyrinth, a.k.a. the PATH are pretty recognizable), while others are a bit more niche, like a couple of Jamaican patties (our unofficial municipal dish).

It's a mix of architectural landmarks, sports references, and more cultural allusions that will forever be part of city lore—hard to believe that Ikea Monkey happened nearly 10 years ago. Who knows what new icons will make up Toronto in a decade.