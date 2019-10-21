Arts
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
emoji installation toronto

Toronto couldn't stop taking photos of the city's new giant emoji

A giant yellow thinking emoji touched down in the Distillery District this past weekend, and Toronto residents simply couldn't resist the photo opportunity. 

But despite making for a great Insta, the installation isn't just for aesthetic purposes. 

The emoji is there to ask thought-provoking questions to those who come in contact with it, all in honour of the Age of You exhibition currently at The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

Curated by Shumon BasarDouglas Coupland and Hans Ulrich Obrist, with graphic design by Daly & Lyon and over 70 visual contributors from the worlds of art, design, filmmaking, photography, performance and electronic music, Age of You looks at technology's impact on the individual. 

It's "about why the inside of your head feels so strange today," and it "attempts to dive into the world's shift from fossil to digital capitalism and what that means for the individual."

The thinking emoji began its journey through Toronto in the Distillery District on October 19, and next it'll hit Yorkville Village on October 22 before making its way to the MOCA on October 26.

Lead photo by

Aaron Navarro

