Toronto is getting a giant emoji installation

Toronto is about to get a brand new big yellow art installation, all with the goal of making you think.

On Sat, October 19th, a giant thinking emoji will touch down in the Distillery District asking thought-provoking questions to passersby about what it means to be you in today’s digital world.

The installation is in celebration of the Age of You exhibition currently at The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA).

The exhibition is "about why the inside of your head feels so strange today," and it "attempts to dive into the world's shift from fossil to digital capitalism and what that means for the individual."

It was curated by Shumon Basar, Douglas Coupland and Hans Ulrich Obrist, with graphic design by Daly & Lyon and over 70 visual contributors from the worlds of art, design, filmmaking, photography, performance and electronic music.

In honour of the timely museum exhibit, the giant emoji will pop up in unexpected locations around the city beginning Saturday and ending at MOCA on October 26.