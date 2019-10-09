Resell websites are trying to scam people in Toronto with fake Hamilton tickets

Hamilton the musical is about to make its Canadian debut in Toronto, and tickets for the show are sure to be in high demand when they go on sale in a few weeks.

In light of this, Mirvish is warning consumers that resell sites are taking advantage of the high demand and trying to scam customers.

"Within minutes of announcing details of when tickets will go on sale for the Toronto engagement of Hamilton, online reselling sites were busy promoting that they had tickets to the show and offering them for sale at highly-inflated prices," reads a Mirvish press release.

They're saying any website claiming to have Hamilton tickets for sale is aiming to misinform and scam the public, as tickets are only set to go on sale on October 28.

Tickets for HAMILTON in Toronto are not yet on-sale and won’t go on sale until 9AM Oct 28, 2019. If you see tickets for many hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third-party ticket broker. To read more, visit: https://t.co/4ztKuZ18aX (3/3) — Mirvish Productions (@Mirvish) October 9, 2019

Mirvish alleges the main culprit is Toronto Theatre, a digital ticket reseller based in London, UK, that has reselling sites across North America.

"For Hamilton at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, they offer tickets in the last row of the orchestra for $1,145 USD each, plus service fees of upwards of $120 USD per ticket," the press release states.

"Yet the face value of tickets will only be $50 to $250 CAD. This is a mark-up of over 700 per cent of the face value — if this website actually had tickets, which is not possible."

Toronto Theatre did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

Mirvish is advising consumers that the only way to ensure tickets are valid and genuine is to buy from them directly, either online or at the box office.

But if a customer is unable to purchase tickets from Mirvish for some reason, the company says consumers should avoid tickets priced in USD or above $250 CAD.

"While it's tempting to get tickets by any means, there are many sites and resellers who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets," Mirvish says.

"If you see tickets for many hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third-party ticket broker. There is no guarantee these tickets are genuine."