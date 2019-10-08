This is how to get tickets for Hamilton the musical in Toronto

If you've been patiently waiting for Hamilton theatre tickets to drop in Toronto, you can officially set your timer.



Hamilton tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, October 28 at 9:00 AM ET. Tickets are limited to four per household, and range from $50 to $250. A select number of premium seats at $499 will be available.

Hamilton's Toronto debut has been hotly anticipated since it was first announced in 2017. It was finally confirmed to be part of Mirvish Productions' 2019/2020 season recently.

Hamilton tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

The musical blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, and received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

tickets to see hamilton in toronto are too expensive for me i’m sad — madi (@prfctdiamonds) October 7, 2019

Tickets will be available at the Ed Mirvish Theatre Box Office (244 Victoria Street) and online at Mirvish.com. The process will be competitive.

People waiting for online orders will be randomly assigned a place in the queue before 9 a.m., and in-person ticket buyers will get a wristband that enters them into a lottery to purchase tickets.



For those with other questions, Mirvish has a handy FAQ.