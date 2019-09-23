Arts
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Hamilton the musical is finally coming to Toronto this winter

Musical theatre lovers, the time has finally come: the show that made us all fall in love with the Founding Fathers of America is coming to Toronto. 

Hamilton: An American musical, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner that's taken the musical theatre world by storm, will make its first tour stop in Canada come February. 

The initial announcement was made back in 2017, but Mirvish launched their official 2019/2020 season today and thankfully Hamilton was on the list. 

The musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who worked alongside George Washington throughout the Revolutionary War

Now, if you don't know much about the show, it may sound a little dry. 

But Hamilton combines fascinating history with a variety of musical styles, including (but not limited to) rap and hip-hop, as well as a wonderfully diverse cast. 

In the words of creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.  

The musical phenomenon will arrive at the Ed Mirvish Theatre at 244 Victoria St. on February 11, showing eight times a week until it closes on May 17. 

But if you're not a Mirvish subscriber, be sure to keep an eye out for when exactly tickets go on sale — because if this showing of Hamilton is anything like the Broadway production, tickets are likely to be painfully expensive and sell out practically immediately. 

