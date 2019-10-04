Animal activists are crashing Nuit Blanche in Toronto

Nuit Blanche-goers heading to an installation in an abandoned slaughterhouse tomorrow night will also unwittingly be attending a pig vigil, whether they like it or not.

The Anatomy of an Abattoir, which will transform the old Quality Meats Abattoir into an art exhibit for Nuit Blanche, is being co-opted by several animal activist organizations.

Groups like Toronto Pig Save and Direct Action Everywhere Toronto will be holding an all-night candelit vigil along the road leading up the slaughterhouse from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Supporters of the event are being asked to dress in black. They will also be holding photos of pigs, and playing pig sounds intermittently throughout the night.

"We believe it’s important that any use of this space acknowledge the millions of victims who had their lives taken there, and that people who show up that night to 'experience' the art, should also have to consider the victims," says the event's Facebook page.

The vigil is not being done in collaboration with Nuit Blanche or its artists, though organizers are asking attendees to stay "solemn, respectful, and quiet."