Toronto is transforming an abandoned slaughterhouse into a playful artistic hangout

If snooping around an abandoned slaughterhouse in the wee hours of the morning sounds like your idea of a good time, this year's Nuit Blanche is for you.

Old equipment and debris left around the inside of the old Quality Meats Abattoir on Tecumseth, which closed in 2014, will be cast in latex rubber. Artists will then position the latex pieces around the exterior of the building as a sculptural installation.

Called Anatomy of an Abattoir, the project was created by artists Kim Morgan and Kaitlyn Bourden, and it's just one of several exciting works coming to Toronto's all-nighter art festival this year.

There'll also be Northern Lights projected inside the Eaton Centre bridge, a 25-foot cracked glacier at Yonge and Dundas, an 18-foot sculptural homage to the Raptors and an illuminated sphere that responds to bystanders hanging under the Gardiner Expressway.

You also probably won't want to miss a prime selfie opportunity at the Drake Hotel, or a pink sand Zen garden illuminated by a 30-foot moon, not to mention the brand new Nuit Blanche hub on Danforth East.

There's a lot of additional amazing programming in Scarborough again this year, like an Indigenous fabric art installation, a new Kent Monkman video installation and a feminist game show.